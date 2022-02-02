Jim Gray Reveals What He Expects Tom Brady To Do In Retirement

Earlier this week, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

After taking a day to revel in his success, fans all have the same question. What will Brady do now that he’s not playing on Sundays for the first time in over 22 years?

Jim Gray, who hosts the “Let’s Go” podcast with Brady, attempted to answer that question. During an appearance on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, Gray said he thinks Brady will take some time with his family.

“I think that he’s had two loves, and he’s been so fascinated with playing football and wanting to achieve excellence and then obtaining it. I think he’s going to spend time with his family, and he has so many of these other interests,” Gray said on FS1, via NESN.

"They need their father. He's making the right decision. There's nothing left to achieve." @JimGrayOfficial on Tom Brady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/W3Bctd3IFY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 1, 2022

Gray noted that Brady has plenty of business interests going on right now. However, the longtime NFL quarterback is expected to spend the majority of his time with his family.

“He’s involved with the Brady brand that was just announced (and) TB12, which is trying to change nutrition and pliability and help young athletes and adults go about their lives better and fix their bodies and so forth,” Gray continued.

“He also has the cryptocurrency he’s involved with, Autograph, the company. He has 199 Productions. So he has a lot of other things going on, and they’re going to take some of his time. But his family is going to take the majority of the time.”

“He has put them in the background for a while, and they have been in his forefront. They’ve been cheering him at every step, and he has young kids. He said something really interesting about two weeks ago on ‘Let’s Go,’ on the podcast. He said, ‘You know, my children deserve to have the father that they need, and my wife deserves to have the husband that they need. It can’t just be about what it is that I want to do. It has to be about what we want to do as a family.’”

No one can blame Brady for wanting to spend some time with his family. Especially after the rigors of NFL life over the past 22 years.