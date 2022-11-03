Jim Nantz Says He Won't Discuss 1 Topic During Buccaneers-Rams Game

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jim Nantz will be on the call for CBS' broadcast of the Bucs-Rams game on Sunday afternoon.

While Nantz and partner Tony Romo will touch on plenty of things during the game, the longtime play-by-plan man has already made it clear he won't address Tom Brady's divorce.

Nantz explained the reasoning for avoiding that topic during an appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina this week.

“That story has been hovering throughout the season, I’ve watched the games and haven’t really heard anyone address it,” Nantz said, via the New York Post. “I kind of feel like that’s out of bounds. It’s his personal life. Tom’s a friend. I wish him well and his family well. I’m gonna be there to cover a football game, I want to be respectful.”

Sunday will be the first game for Brady since his divorce was finalized. We're sure Nantz won't be the only broadcaster to avoid discussing the matter throughout the rest of the season.

Both Brady and Gisele issued statements when they announced their divorce, and the quarterback spoke about the "amicable" separation more during his "Let's Go!" podcast earlier this week.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

"So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working, as long as I’m being a dad."

The Rams and Buccaneers will get underway at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.