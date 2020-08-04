Jimmy Garoppolo Shares His Reaction To The Tom Brady Rumors

Despite being linked to Tom Brady during the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers are moving forward full steam ahead with Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback.

While some fans may have been convinced Brady was heading West–and several media members suggested the idea–Garoppolo himself apparently didn’t give it much thought.

The 28-year-old signal caller was asked this afternoon about the Brady whispers and said he “really wasn’t too worried” about being cast aside for his former mentor.

Jimmy Garoppolo on the Tom Brady rumors (he obviously knew the 2019 film was on his side): “You hear about it, but I really wasn’t too worried." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 4, 2020

In Garoppolo’s first full season as a starter, he played effectively enough, eventually taking a backseat in the playoffs as the defense and running game took the Niners to the Super Bowl. For the year, he threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

If the franchise wants to take the next step and win it all, it will likely need more out of Garoppolo. Fortunately, his head coach thinks more is on the way.

In a recent conversation with NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence that Garoppolo can and will get better, which is why he never seriously entertained acquiring Tom Brady.

“That you’re just getting started,” Shanahan said of his message to Garoppolo. “Last year was your first year playing quarterback for a full season. You’ve never had longer than a three-game stretch. Last year, you got 16 and look how good you did. Look how far we got and, ‘Oh, my God. We almost got all the way.’ But that’s not the finished product. That’s how I feel about myself, that’s how I feel about everything, that’s how I feel about our team. “Like, ‘Guys, we didn’t just get there. We are still going and you have to get better.’ What I like about our team is when I’m talking about Jimmy. How could he not get better? He’s played one season, and that’s just the starting point.”

It would be fun if the 49ers were scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, so we could see Jimmy G and Tom Brady go head-to-head. However, no such matchup is on the docket.

There’s always a chance they meet in the playoffs though.