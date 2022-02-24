The assumption around the NFL is that Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded by the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. A favorite hasn’t emerged for him just yet, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could potentially enter the sweepstakes.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times recently called Garoppolo a “proven, plausible option” for the Buccaneers as they enter the post-Tom Brady era.

Let’s just say Buccaneers fans don’t think Garoppolo would be a good fit in Bruce Arians’ system.

“I do not understand why people think that one of the worst downfield passing QBs will be a good fit for BAs offense,” a Bucs fan said.

“For what though, the contract is so big and he doesn’t fit Arians system,” another fan tweeted.

“Stop this nonsense,” an NFL fan wrote.

Garoppolo talked about his NFL future shortly after the 49ers’ playoff loss. He just wants to play for a team that “wants to win.”

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win; that’s really what I’m in this game for,” Garoppolo said. “I’m here to play football, I’m here to win football games, and as long as I’ve got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

The Buccaneers would provide Garoppolo a chance to win, but he’s not known for throwing the ball downfield. He’s at his best when he’s throwing short passes over the middle of the field.

Do you think Garoppolo would have success with the Buccaneers?