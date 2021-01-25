Jimmy Johnson Reacts To The Bucs Winning The NFC

Jimmy Johnson knows a thing or two about winning NFC championships, and the Hall of Fame head coach appeared on FS1 today to break down the Bucs’ victory yesterday.

In his conversation with Colin Cowherd, Johnson voiced his disapproval for Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s controversial field goal decision. He also voiced praise for Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ defense and criticized his Green Bay counterpart Mike Pettine for his ill-fated coverage call on Tampa Bay’s long touchdown pass right before halftime.

Of course, Johnson also had plenty to say about Tom Brady, who is bound for his 10th Super Bowl and in search of his seventh ring.

“I think the No. 1 thing, he brought a championship discipline to their team,” Johnson said of Brady. “You look at Tampa Bay the last year or two, they were a sloppy team. They had a bunch of penalties, a lot of turnovers. With Brady in there, I think it really kind of turned around in the Chicago game. The fifth game of the season, they lose by one point. Brady just goes crazy. I think their center had an unnecessary roughness penalty.

“The very next week, they had zero offensive penalties and they beat Green Bay 38-10.”

The last obstacle standing in the way of Brady and the Bucs are the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady’s New England squads in 2003 and 2004.