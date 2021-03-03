Joe Montana Makes Admission About Tom Brady, GOAT QB Debate

There are some people who still consider Joe Montana to be the greatest quarterback of all-time, not Tom Brady.

Joe Montana is not one of them. He made that clear during a Wednesday morning appearance on ESPN’s First Take, during which he was asked for his opinion on the GOAT debate.

“Oh, I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago,” Montana said, via TMZ Sports, adding that Brady has “had a tremendous career, he’s fun to watch.”

As good as Montana was, and as impressive as his 4-0 mark in Super Bowls is, Brady’s overall resume is beyond comparison: two decades in the league, 10 Super Bowl appearances, seven titles, countless records held.

“If you look what Tom’s been able to accomplish in his time that he’s played, I think it puts him definitely up there in the top of the list,” Montana added.

Joe Montana has no doubt who the 🐐 is. pic.twitter.com/8tr39Z2aWx — theScore (@theScore) March 3, 2021

With his seventh ring in his pocket, Brady will presumably spend the 2021 offseason plotting out how to win his eighth.

For context, if he does, that will give him the same amount of Super Bowl rings as Montana has Pro Bowl appearances. Yeah, we think Joe answered this question correctly.