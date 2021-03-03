Joe Montana Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Tom Brady

Several years ago, Joe Montana was thought of as the greatest quarterback of all time. That was until Tom Brady added a few more Super Bowl rings to his résumé.

Brady has been so successful over the past few seasons that Gisele Bundchen can’t help but wonder what he has left to prove.

There will eventually come a day when Brady decides to retire. That being said, Montana wants to see Brady play for as long as he can.

During an interview with Fox News, Montana opened up about Brady’s career and why he wants to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion keep playing.

“Play as long as you can,” Montana told Fox News. “Because once it’s over, it’s over. And if you try to get back to it after you retire especially at a later age, it’s hard to get that motivation back again. So, as long as you can keep it going, and if people want you to play, keep playing.”

As long as Brady continues to appear in the Super Bowl, he probably won’t contemplate retirement.

Montana also shared his take on where Brady belongs when ranking the top quarterbacks in NFL history. It shouldn’t really surprise us at this point, but Montana believes Brady is the greatest of all time.

“Oh, I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago,” Montana said on ESPN’s First Take.

We’ll find out next season if Brady can continue playing at a high level.