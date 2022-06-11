Joe Theismann Gives Tom Brady Broadcasting Advice

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Former professional football player Joe Theismann walks on the field prior to Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

One of the biggest surprises this year was that FOX Sports gave Tom Brady a massive contract to eventually become a lead analyst for its NFL coverage. He's expected to make well over $300 million over a 10-year span.

While on "The DA Show" this past Friday, former MVP quarterback Joe Theismann commented on Brady's future as a broadcaster.

For starters, Theismann believes Brady should keep playing football as long as possible.

"First of all, I'd say keep playing, Tom. Just keep playing. Because, whatever you have faced on the field, it'll be different once you go in the booth," Theismann said, via Audacy. "You have three hours, roughly, to communicate the game to people. I don't think he's ever really worked in that environment. Like everything else, there's a transition period. Let's say he leaves the game at 45. Do we expect Tom at 55, or 50, to still be in the booth? I don't know.”

After suggesting that Brady should keep playing, Theismann revealed what Brady can expect during his first year in the booth.

“Now, you walk into the booth and it's a bit different. Things are done there in soundbites because you have to give the play-by-play guys a chance to do their job. So, there's a bit of a routine that has to be developed, a chemistry that needs to be developed. And I want it to be a good listen... I'm as interested as anybody

Of course, Brady is going to go through some type of adjustment period in the broadcast booth. However, we've seen over the years just how hard he works to perfect his craft.

It'll take Brady time, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him develop into a very talented analyst.