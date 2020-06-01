John Daly Has 1 Major Fix For Tom Brady’s Golf Game

Tom Brady’s worldwide competitive golf debut didn’t go as he had hoped. One major PGA Tour star has a few tips for the Bucs QB that could help him in as little as “10 minutes.”

Brady struggled mightily in The Match 2: Champions for Charity. Luckily, the veteran NFL QB holed-out the best shot of the match. But it’s his tee shots that could use a whole lot of work.

The 42-year-old refused to use a driver on his tee shots throughout the entirety of the match. He clearly lacks confidence – like many amateur golfers do – when using a driver. But PGA Tour star John Daly wants to help him build up his confidence on the golf course.

Daly believes he could help Brady in as little as “10 minutes.” His help would revolve around teaching Brady how to properly use a driver, which would help the 42-year-old hit the ball an “extra 100 yards.”

“I’m down in Clearwater, he’s a Buc now, so if he wants to come out, we’ll go play golf or I’ll meet him,” Daly told TMZ Sports. “I can help him in 10 minutes! . . . That’s the easiest club in the bag to hit. It’s the biggest face in your bag. And, somebody’s not helping him. We need to get his driver right. We got to give him a driver. . . . He’d hit it probably an extra 100 yards and the whole game would change for him.”

Brady should absolutely take the help he desperately needs.

Daly seems more than willing to meet the Bucs QB out on the golf course.

If Brady obliges, we could see a whole new golfer the next time he hits the course.