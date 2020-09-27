Johnny Manziel Has Some Advice For Bucs QB Tom Brady

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel has shared some advice for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Manziel, who starred collegiately at Texas A&M before getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, has been out of the league since 2015. So, you wouldn’t think that he would have any noteworthy advice for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

However, Manziel played in college with one of Brady’s top targets in Tampa Bay. Manziel and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans formed quite a duo at Texas A&M in 2012 and ’13. Evans caught seven passes for a school-record 279 yards in a loss to No. 1 Alabama in 2013.

Brady is still working on his chemistry with Evans. Manziel has some advice for their on-field dynamic.

“Just throw it up to Mike Evans works every single time,” Manziel said on Sunday afternoon.

That strategy seems to be working so far on Sunday. Evans has two catches for two yards and two touchdowns against the Denver Broncos.

Tampa Bay is looking to improve to 2-1 on the season with a win over Denver on Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers are currently leading the Broncos, 23-10, late in the second quarter. The game is on local FOX stations.