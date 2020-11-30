Johnny Manziel Reveals His Pick For NFL’s Best WR

Johnny Manziel’s NFL career is long gone, but the former Cleveland Browns quarterback is still keeping an eye on the league.

Like millions of other football fans, Manziel was tuned into Bucs-Chiefs this afternoon. He got to watch Mike Evans, his former No. 1 target at Texas A&M, turn in a nice performance in defeat.

Evans made the most of his three receptions for 50 yards, scoring two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 27-24 loss to Kansas City. After the second score, Manziel offered a bold take on Twitter.

“You guys can sleep on [Mike Evans] being the best WR in the league all you want,” he wrote.

You guys can sleep on @MikeEvans13_ being the best WR in the league all you want — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) November 30, 2020

Of course, plenty of people responded with their choices for No. 1 wide out.

In a subsequent tweet, Manziel offered what appears to be his personal rankings, with Evans in first followed by DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Julio Jones and Stefon Diggs.

Mike , Hop, Cheetah, Davante, Julio, Diggs . — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) November 30, 2020

Johnny Football also made sure to shoutout Hill, who recorded 12 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns, eviscerating the Tampa Bay secondary in the process.

269 and 3 is BONKERS — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) November 30, 2020

We can’t fault Johnny for riding for his guy (Evans), but he’s not the best wide receiver in the NFL. Definitely one of the better ones, but not No. 1.

Who do you think deserves the top dog designation at wideout?