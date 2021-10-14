Look: Jon Gruden’s Name Already Removed From Bucs Stadium

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acted swiftly upon Jon Gruden’s resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders. The franchise announced that its former head coach would be removed from the team’s Ring of Honor in the wake of numerous uncovered emails over a seven-year period that revealed him using anti-LGBT, racist and misogynistic language.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years. While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor,” the Bucs said in a statement, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Already, the organization has followed through on its promise.

In video captured by 10 Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium was seen with a notable gap where Gruden’s name used to stand. Here’s a closer look:

HE'S OUT: Former Tampa Bay @Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden no longer appears in the team's prestigious #RingOfHonor after reports revealed emails he sent before being hired by Las Vegas in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. https://t.co/aDN4l0VFrM pic.twitter.com/p15MPERrAQ — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 14, 2021

Gruden was the first head coach ever to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and won more games than any other head coach in franchise history. He posted a 57-55 regular season record in his seven years with team from 2002 to 2008.

However, the organization, like many other companies connected to Gruden, explained that the head coach’s on-field accomplishments don’t outweigh the hateful and offensive language that he used consistently in past emails. Other entities, such as Madden NFL 22, and sponsors, like Skechers, did their best to distance themselves from the 58-year-old in the midst of this current scandal.

Given the nature of his exit from the NFL, it’s not surprising to see companies and organizations take such decisive action against Gruden. Time will tell if other consequences are on the way in the near future.