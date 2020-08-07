Josh McCown Finds Something He’s Better At Than Tom Brady

It’s nearly impossible to match Tom Brady’s resume. The future Hall of Famer has six Super Bowl rings and is toward the top of every statistical category for quarterbacks. That being said, Josh McCown may have found something he’s better at than Brady.

This offseason has been quite different for Brady since he’s now in Tampa Bay. After several years of mastering New England’s playbook, the 43-year-old has to learn an entirely different scheme under Bruce Arians.

“It’s been different having the opportunity over this time to move and to, for example, study my playbook – I mean I really haven’t had to do that in 19 years, so you forget, ‘Man, that’s really tough,’ like all of the different terminologies,” Brady told ESPN reporter Jenna Laine.

Once that quote from Brady went viral on social media, McCown tweeted “Finally, something I might do better than Tom.”

McCown had to learn plenty of playbooks over the course of his career. He’s played for the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders.

Finally, something I might do better than Tom 😂 https://t.co/7NjF3IfZMq — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) August 7, 2020

There might not be a better journeyman quarterback than McCown.

As for Brady, it’ll be really interesting to see how he performs in Tampa Bay. One thing is for sure, the Buccaneers have an abundance of offensive weapons.

Brady will make his debut for the Buccaneers on Sept. 13, when they take on the New Orleans Saints.