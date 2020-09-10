Josh Rosen Reacts To Signing With The Bucs

Earlier this month, the Miami Dolphins released former first-round pick Josh Rosen after failing to trade him.

Just a few days later, he signed with a different team’s practice squad. Rosen reportedly spoke to several teams, but eventually ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Tampa, he’ll have the opportunity to learn under Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians, who is known to get the best out of his quarterbacks. Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin currently serve as the backups to Brady.

Just a few days before the Buccaneers take the field for the first time in 2020, reporters asked Rosen why he picked Tampa. The former No. 1o overall pick said he just wants to get better.

Tampa give him a place to do that.

“I just wanted to get better…a place where I could become a better football player,” Rosen said via Bucs reporter Greg Auman.

— Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 10, 2020

The Arizona Cardinals selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Rosen started 13 games for the Cardinals during his rookie season. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Following his struggles, which included 14 interceptions, the Cardinals traded him to the Miami Dolphins. After Miami drafted former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, that likely spelled the end for Rosen.

Now he’ll have the opportunity to learn from the best in Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.