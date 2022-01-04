Josina Anderson Shares Surprising Antonio Brown News

The sports world was left speechless on Sunday when Antonio Brown stormed out of MetLife Stadium. Most people would assume that was the last time he puts on an NFL uniform, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the book hasn’t been closed on Brown’s football career. Despite his recent actions, he could receive another opportunity elsewhere.

“If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one,” Anderson tweeted on Tuesday morning. “That is not an opinion. That is what I know.”

Brown won’t sign with another team before the 2021 season comes to an end. That’s because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t officially released him yet.

If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 4, 2022

It’s unclear which team out there is willing to take a chance on Brown after seeing how he behaved this past Sunday.

What we do know, however, is that Tom Brady still supports Brown – on and off the field.

“I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” Brady said. “We all love him. We care about him deeply. We wanna see him be his best, and unfortunately, he won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening.”

There’s no doubt Brown is one of the most talented wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. On the other hand, he’s just as disruptive as he is productive.