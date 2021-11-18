Josina Anderson Shares What She’s Hearing On Antonio Brown

For the past few weeks, Tom Brady has been without two of his favorite offensive weapons in Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.

While Gronkowski seems to be making progress towards a return, the same can’t be said for Brown. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Brown has “a long way to go.”

Anderson cited a league source who suggested that Brown won’t be back on the field any time soon.

“Latest to me on Bucs WR Antonio Brown (ankle): ‘We’ll see. He’s got a long way to go,’ per league source,” Anderson said on Twitter. “We’ll monitor how long ‘long’ means based on football time. Brown posted ‘fireworks soon’ on IG Tuesday. He last played Oct 14 vs the Eagles.”

Brown emerged as one of Brady’s favorite targets during the early portion of the 2021 season before he started missing time with injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like Brady will have to get used to life without Brady for the time being.

As for Rob Gronkowski, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday afternoon. That bodes well for Gronk making his return against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Perhaps Brown will make his return the following week against the Indianapolis Colts.