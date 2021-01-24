Julian Edelman Reacts To Tom Brady Winning The NFC Championship

Tom Brady is heading to the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his career, and his former teammate Julian Edelman couldn’t be happier for him.

Taking to Twitter after Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26, Edelman reiterated what we’ve known about Brady for several years now. He tweeted an emoji of a goat, then wrote out the hashtag “#GOAT.”

There’s no disagreeing with the sentiment anymore. In back-to-back weeks Brady has gone into the homes of future Hall of Fame QBs like Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers and outdueled them.

Granted, Brady wasn’t exactly flawless in the NFC Championship Game, throwing three interceptions. But he balanced that out with three touchdowns and several sustained drives that sapped Green Bay’s ability to mount a comeback.

Brady now heads back to Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV. His quest for a seventh Super Bowl ring includes the first ever home game for a Super Bowl team.

🐐 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 24, 2021

Julian Edelman got to be a part of three of those Tom Brady Super Bowl wins. He was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots sorely missed Brady this past year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. But Edelman is happy to see someone he likes in the big game, even if it can’t be him.

Maybe Edelman will try to get a ticket to see the big game. Brady can probably snag him one.