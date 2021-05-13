Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

In late April, longtime New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the game of football.

Not too long after Edelman said he was hanging up his cleats, Tom Brady stirred the pot with a comment. “We know Julian didn’t retire,” Brady said this weekend. “Let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill (Belichick) he wants to come to Tampa.”

He’s not the only one joking about a potential comeback. Even Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski tried to coax his former teammate out of retirement.

Edelman saw the conversation and doubled down on his retirement. “Ain’t going any where Bubs #foxboroforever,” Edelman said on Twitter.

However, Gronk and Brady didn’t get the message. Earlier today, Edelman sent another clear message to his former teammates: “I’m done, boys.”

The Buccaneers have plenty of depth at the wide receiver position after bringing back Antonio Brown and drafting former North Texas standout Jaelon Darden during the 2021 NFL draft.

Brady is reportedly “fired up” about the Darden selection. Tampa Bay has a stacked wide receiver room after bringing Brown back and adding Darden to an already-impressive receiving corps.

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Tyler Johnson help round out the wide receiver room. That’s not even counting Gronk and fellow tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

Tampa Bay will be very dangerous once again in 2021. Even if Edelman remains retired.