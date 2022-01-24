Keyshawn Johnson Reacts To Tom Brady Retirement Rumors

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson has weighed in on Tom Brady’s retirement rumors.

Brady’s bid to win an eighth Super Bowl title came up short on Sunday as the Rams won on a last-second field goal, 30-27.

Tampa Bay was down 27-3 at one point and came back to tie the game before losing on the final possession.

Johnson was on ESPN’s “Keyshawn, JWill, & Max Show” and isn’t surprised that Brady could be contemplating about hanging it up.

“You’ve won seven Super Bowls and you’ve played in 10. You’ve accomplished every hardware you could think of and imaginable in terms of professional sports,” Johnson said. “There’s also something to be said for family, and time with your family. He has kids. They’re getting older. I’m sure his son wants to play football or wants to play quarterback or something along those lines, and duplicate that success or try to duplicate the success that his dad had. Living that dream, you want to be there for that.”

Brady finished this season with 5,316 yards, plus 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He still has it, but it’s a matter of if he still wants to keep going.