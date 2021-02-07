Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Tom Brady’s Critics

Later today, Tom Brady will take the field for his 10th Super Bowl appearance, looking for his seventh ring. Just typing those numbers is wild.

Win or lose, Brady’s resume is unlike anything we’ve seen at quarterback in the NFL. What makes it even more remarkable is how he continues to produce and make it to the highest stage at the age of 43.

We’ll be seeing plenty of praise for Brady all day, but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit started this morning, offering a tribute for the all-time great on Twitter.

“Such admiration for this guy. So impressive on so many different levels,” Herbstreit wrote. “If you don’t appreciate him…it’s simple—your team competed against him and lost or your jealous of everything he’s done and continues to do…I’m just thankful to watch him play all these years.”

What makes tonight’s matchup even better is the fact that Brady and the Bucs will have to overcome Patrick Mahomes, currently the best quarterback in the sport and the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

On paper, this is shaping up to be a classic Super Bowl. Hopefully, it plays out that way.

Super Bowl LV will kick off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.