Kliff Kingsbury Shares Hilarious Story About Tom Brady’s Dedication

Tom Brady’s work ethic is legendary. It seems like there are countless stories about the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s seemingly endless dedication to his craft.

Thanks to Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, we now have a new one. Kingsbury, 41, is close to Brady in age and actually spent a year backing up TB12 in New England in 2003.

On “The Flying Coach” podcast with Peter Schrager and Sean McVay, Kingsbury was asked for “one good Brady story” before he signed off. He responded by discussing the time both men were in the Bahamas for the wedding of Will McDonough, a mutual friend and former Patriots employee.

The night before the wedding, Kingsbury says he and others were “getting hammered,” and even Brady was “having fun.” The next morning, Kingsbury couldn’t sleep and went off to explore the island.

It was there that he found Brady and his assistant working out. Brady was working on his dropbacks with weighted resistance bands.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, you are such a sociopath. Such a sicko,'” Kingsbury said he told Brady. “But his desire to be the best ever is just on some levels that, the world hasn’t seen much like this.”

There are no days off for @TomBrady. Even when you are in the Bahamas. Hear the full story from @KliffKingsbury on the 'Flying Coach' podcast with @PSchrags and Sean McVay: pic.twitter.com/3rpFXu8kc1 — The Ringer (@ringer) June 3, 2021

As Kingsbury said, Brady is in his own class when it comes to commitment. You don’t win seven Super Bowls and continue to play at an elite level when you’re 43 unless you have a special desire to be the best.

Brady has that in spades, and now island getaway is going to take it away from him.