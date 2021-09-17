Kurt Warner Clarifies Comments About Tom Brady

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Kurt Warner has always had the nicest of things to say about Tom Brady. But some recent comments he made about Brady have forced him to clarify what he meant.

Last night Warner tweeted at Brady that he probably could have played until he was 50 years old thanks to the current rules that protect the quarterback. People quickly took umbrage at the comments, noting that Brady and Warner played in the same era (2000-2009).

This morning, Warner returned to Twitter to clarify what he meant. He said that his post was not a shot at Brady, but just an assessment of playing in “this era” with the new rules.

“Why is Twitter so hard 4 so many to understand??” Warner wrote. “My post was NOT a shot Tom Brady but about some of crazy rules NFL has 2 protect QBs! 2nd yes, Tom & I played in same era but not this era (w/ new rules)… again don’t understand why this is so difficult, but hope you’re w/ me now!”

Injuries played a big part in limiting Kurt Warner to just over 12 games in a year once his career kicked off in 1999. He retired after the 2009 NFL playoffs following a massive hit that could have seriously injured him. Warner was 38 when he retired.

In the years since, the NFL has been more and more protective of quarterbacks, making a number of hits on quarterbacks illegal.

It’s hard to find the correlation, but it’s very likely that those rules have contributed to more and more quarterbacks playing into their early-40s instead of their mid/late-30s.

Does Kurt Warner have a point here? Would his NFL season have lasted longer if the same rules protecting quarterbacks today existed during his NFL career?

