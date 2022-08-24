Kyle Trask Getting Huge Praise: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used their second-round pick on quarterback Kyle Trask. He spent the majority of his rookie year watching Tom Brady from the sideline.

Trask is currently listed as the third-string quarterback on Tampa Bay's depth chart. From the outside looking in, that doesn't seem encouraging. The latest update on his progression, however, is quite positive.

Following this Wednesday's practice, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said Trask is "improving on things that you guys can’t notice."

“You compare everything to [Tom] Brady, everything looks bad, right?” Leftwich added, via the Tampa Bay Times. “And that’s what he’s facing right now.”

Buccaneers fans may have to wait another year until they see Trask play a meaningful game. That shouldn't be a problem though because most of them still have hope in the Florida product.

"Still a believer here," one fan said.

Some people are wondering if the Buccaneers are trying to pump up Trask's trade value.

Trask struggled last weekend against the Tennessee Titans, completing 11-of-24 pass attempts for 105 yards with an interception.

Trask will try to have a bounce-back performance this Saturday in the Buccaneers' preseason finale.