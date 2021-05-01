Florida QB Kyle Trask Selected By NFC Contender On Day 2 Of Draft

After five quarterbacks came off the board in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, fans had to wait until the 64th overall pick until another signal-caller was drafted. It turns out the only quarterback selected in the second round was Florida’s Kyle Trask.

Trask was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the second round. He’s in a great situation, as he’ll get to sit behind Tom Brady and truly learn Bruce Arians’ system.

Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson made it very clear that he loves this landing spot for Trask.

“I love Kyle Trask to TB,” Monson wrote. “Trask has started 2 seasons of football since the age of like 14, and one of them was elite. You HAVE TO think he still has more to give, and now gets to learn from the bench behind Brady.”

Trask doesn’t have much experience under his belt despite being at Florida for several years. However, his final season with the Gators was really special.

This past fall, Trask completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Similar to Brady, Trask is a pocket passer. He’s not going to pick defenses apart with his legs. Instead, he’s going to stand tall in the pocket and make sharp throws in the intermediate passing game.

Time will tell if Trask can be the heir apparent to Brady in Tampa Bay.

