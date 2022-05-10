Bucs Have Concerning Admission On Kyle Trask

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the 64th overall pick on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Although he'll be entering Year 2 this fall, it doesn't sound like he'll move up the depth chart.

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen revealed that Blaine Gabbert is currently set to be the primary backup to Tom Brady.

"It's more of a learning curve. I don't see him competing with Gabbert this year," Christensen said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I see Gabbert being the backup and Kyle being the developmental guy."

While this doesn't exactly mean Trask is a bust, it's a bit odd that the Buccaneers' quarterbacks coach doesn't see him competing with Gabbert this year.

Despite these comments, Christensen claims Trask "knows his time is coming."

Trask had the chance to showcase his skills during the 2021 preseason, completing 52.7 percent of his passes. He had 312 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in three games.

With only one year remaining on Brady's deal, the Buccaneers will need Trask to develop nicely this summer.