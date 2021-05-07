Kyle Trask Shares What Tom Brady Asked Him After Bucs’ Pick

So far, so good for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The legendary quarterback led his new team to the Super Bowl in year one. While he seems ageless, at 43 there is a looming retirement out there, even if he plays another few years. Last week, the Bucs made one big move with sights on the future, taking Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trask is coming off of a very impressive senior year with the Gators. In his second year as starter, he threw for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, losing out to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

Brady is no stranger to his teams taking potential heir apparents in the draft. The New England Patriots did that with Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Brady never took a major step back, though, and ultimately the Pats dealt him to the San Francisco 49ers.

It doesn’t sound like the Hall of Famer is super worried about things, as we see a very sticky situation play out elsewhere in the league, with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Trask says that Brady has already reached out to find out when Trask is heading to Tampa so they can throw together.

Kyle Trask on NFL Network mentioned Tom Brady reached out to him to see when he would be in town to start throwing together. Tom Brady is the best. — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) May 7, 2021

It is hard to find a much better situation for a prospect that still needs some grooming, like Trask. The Manvel High School product famously sat behind D’Eriq King, the Houston/Miami star, for most of high school, and played about two years as starter with the Gators. He is still pretty raw, despite his impressive 2020.

He seems excited to learn from one of the all-time greats as well. “The opportunity to learn from one of the greats that I watched growing up, has been one of my favorites — so to have that opportunity is truly remarkable,” Trask said after he was selected last week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also reportedly let Tom Brady know ahead of time that they were set to pick the Florida QB. It sounds like the Buccaneers may have a very good quarterback situation on their hands for years to come, if Kyle Trask pans out, and even if not, it was probably worth the late second round flyer.