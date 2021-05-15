Bruce Arians Says Kyle Trask Was ‘Fantastic’ During Minicamp Today

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised some eyebrows by taking Florida QB Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But while he isn’t likely to contribute much as Tom Brady’s understudy this year, head coach Bruce Arians is already impressed.

Speaking to the media during the team’s minicamp, Arians spoke glowingly about his rookie quarterback. He said that Trask has responded well to his coaching and liked what he’s seeing from him.

“I thought he was great. I thought he was fantastic,” Arians said. “He’s got three guys coaching the s*** out of him on every play so (laughs) they need to calm down and let him go. But we’re really pleased with where he’s at right now.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most highly-touted coaching staffs in the NFL right now. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is considered next in line for a head coaching position, while QBs coach Clyde Christensen is one of the best in the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Kyle Trask No. 64 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft following a sensational senior year at Florida. He set multiple school records and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2020.

For a while, there was some speculation that he might climb all the way to being a first-round pick.

But while being a second rounder is good, the long term benefits of going to Tampa Bay might be better.

Trask now gets to spend his rookie season learning from Tom Brady, and will probably be designated as Brady’s successor.

It’s good to be Kyle Trask right now.

