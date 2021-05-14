Kyle Trask Has 2-Word First Impression Of Playing For Buccaneers

Outside of this year’s big-five NFL quarterback prospects, former Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask was the highest rated second-tier option in the 2021 draft. After Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones all went off the board in the first round, Trask was the next QB selected with the final pick of the second round (No. 64 overall) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As an eager incoming NFL talent, the 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist seemed pretty ecstatic to join the organization. According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Trask said it was “pretty surreal” to walk into rookie minicamp this weekend.

Bucs rookie quarterback Kyle Trask says it was "pretty surreal" to walk into Bucs' facility for rookie minicamp this weekend. Said he's enjoying his first weeks as a pro, looking forward to meeting new teammates. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 14, 2021

Coming into Tampa Bay as a young quarterback, there’s one thought that likely takes precedence over everything — joining the QB room with all-time great NFL legend Tom Brady. Last week on an appearance with NFL Network, the former Gator revealed that Brady has already invited him to go throw sometime this offseason. In addition to his future QB1, Trask is reportedly excited to meet the rest of his teammates as well.

As of right now, the Bucs have a pretty crowded QB room. Listed after Brady are returning backup Blaine Gabbert and 2020 New York Jets reserve Ryan Griffin. While Kyle Trask is currently slotted in the No. 4 position, he’s expected to rise into the primary backup position at some point this coming season or later.

Trask’s former Florida coach Dan Mullen believes the young QB has landed in the perfect NFL situation. With an all-time great like Brady showing him the ropes and a proven QB-developing head coach like Bruce Arians at the helm, the 23-year-old quarterback has an excellent environment in which to grow.

After this weekend’s rookie mini camp, the Bucs will begin OTAs on May 25-27.