Lavonte David Has Honest Comment After Re-Signing With Buccaneers

Days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, head coach Bruce Arians knew the organization had to work hard this off-season to keep the championship-winning roster intact, including securing linebacker Lavonte David for the long-term.

David has spent his entire career in Tampa, where he’s become a foundational defensive player for the Bucs. It’s only fitting he continues his career with the organization.

David, who was set to become a free agent when the new league year begins later this month, re-signed with the Buccaneers this week. The veteran linebacker’s contract includes two more years worth $25 million. The new deal keeps David from hitting the free-agent market.

The 31-year-old may have received better offers had he entered free agency, but his priority is winning more championships. He clearly believes the Bucs are capable of doing so in coming years.

“I didn’t want to go nowhere,” Lavonte David said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I have a legacy here I’m trying to chase. I’m just trying to win more Super Bowls. … It takes a whole village to win. The bond we shared this year, it’s like no other.”

That’s easier said than done. Creating a dynasty in the NFL is practically an improbable task – that is, unless you have Tom Brady under center.

It took the veteran quarterback just one year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lead them to the promised land. And they did so in convincing fashion. Better yet, Brady reportedly just signed a contract extension with the organization.

As long as the majority of the Tampa Bay roster remains healthy this upcoming season, the Bucs should be right back in the championship hunt.