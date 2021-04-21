Lavonte David Had Blunt Reaction To Jameis Winston’s “Eat A W” Speech

During the 2017 NFL season, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston made an interesting pre-game speech.

The former No. 1 overall pick made his now infamous “Eat a W” speech to the team. He meant for it to be a resonating and rousing speech to his teammates, one that would lead the team to victory.

Instead, it went viral on social media following the team’s blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Earlier this week, one of Winston’s former teammates finally opened up about the speech.

“I was right in the heart of it [Eat the W],” Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David said. “My boy Jameis [Winston], he’s a very, very, very energetic, animated guy.”

Here’s more of what David said, via The Undefeated:

That was just something that he thought up off the top of his head. And he came out with it and it was weird, man. It was weird, honestly. He knows it was weird. Everybody wasn’t really thrilled with it for a hype-up speech, but unfortunately, that’s going to follow my guy Jameis for his whole career.

David later clarified that he knows Winston meant well, but that the speech still didn’t “go over well with the rest of the team.”

“He meant well by it, the Buccaneers linebacker said. “But that particular thing didn’t go over well with the rest of the team, and the outcome of that game kind of proved it. It definitely was something that kind of caught me off guard.”

Jameis might never live this speech down.