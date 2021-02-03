The Spun

Lavonte David Shares How Tom Brady Reacted To Winning NFC Championship

Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 and Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate at the end og the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has played in nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. It’s not enough for him to get to football’s biggest state; he has to win there.

One of Brady’s Bucs teammates found this out the hard way following the team’s NFC Championship win two weeks ago. Linebacker Lavonte David shared the details on the “All Things Covered” podcast this week.

According to David, one of the Bucs’ young receivers–he thinks it was Chris Godwin or Jayden Mickens–was crying tears of joy after beating the Packers. Brady wasn’t having any of that.

“He said ‘What the f–k are you crying for? We’re not done yet,'” David revealed.

The full NSFW audio can be found below.

Look, you don’t become “The GOAT” by being satisfied with conference championships. This story really shouldn’t surprise anybody.

Brady will go for ring No. 7 on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bucs win, we bet he’ll allow his teammates to cry afterwards.


