Tom Brady has played in nine Super Bowls, winning six of them. It’s not enough for him to get to football’s biggest state; he has to win there.

One of Brady’s Bucs teammates found this out the hard way following the team’s NFC Championship win two weeks ago. Linebacker Lavonte David shared the details on the “All Things Covered” podcast this week.

According to David, one of the Bucs’ young receivers–he thinks it was Chris Godwin or Jayden Mickens–was crying tears of joy after beating the Packers. Brady wasn’t having any of that.

“He said ‘What the f–k are you crying for? We’re not done yet,'” David revealed.

The full NSFW audio can be found below.

Lavonte David says Tom Brady saw one of his teammates crying after they won the NFC Championship Game. Brady went right up to him and said: "What the f*** are you crying for? We're not done yet." 🐐 (via @ATCoveredPod with @BMac_SportsTalk & @P2) pic.twitter.com/FHx8ZqHG0x — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2021

Look, you don’t become “The GOAT” by being satisfied with conference championships. This story really shouldn’t surprise anybody.

Brady will go for ring No. 7 on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bucs win, we bet he’ll allow his teammates to cry afterwards.