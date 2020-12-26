LeBron James Loves What He’s Seeing From Tom Brady Today

There was a lot being made about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being slow starters coming into this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. It’s safe to say that hasn’t been an issue this afternoon.

Brady picked apart the Lions in the first half, completing 22-of-27 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He’s been spreading the wealth to all his main weapons, such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.

The six-time Super Bowl champion has been so impressive that even LeBron James is gushing over his performance.

“My GOODNESS that throw to AB was sick,” James wrote on Twitter after Brady completed an absurd touchdown pass to Antonio Brown.

My GOODNESS that throw to AB was sick!!! 🐐 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 26, 2020

It’s been a record-setting afternoon for Brady, who set the single-season record for most touchdown passes in Buccaneers history. Additionally, he tied Aaron Rodgers for the most seasons with at least 35 touchdown passes.

Brady still has an entire half of football left to play, so the future Hall of Famer can continue to build up his stats against the Lions. For now though, Blaine Gabbert is taking the first-team reps in the second half.

As long as Tampa Bay avoids an epic meltdown this afternoon, it’ll clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2007.