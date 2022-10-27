Legendary NFL Quarterback Identifies The Problem For Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

This season has not gone according to plan for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're 3-4 heading into a pivotal showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

During this week's edition of "Inside the NFL," former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms shared his honest thoughts on Brady's 2022 season.

Simms believes Brady has caused some distractions for the Buccaneers due to his decisions away from the gridiron.

For example, Brady recently went to Robert Kraft's wedding just two days before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From the New York Post:

"The distractions caused by him: Going away for 10 days in training camp, what went on with the wedding is a distraction to the football team," Simms said. "It hurts."

Simms added that Brady would stay retired if he had a do-over.

“If you could go back in time, Tom Brady would stay retired down in Tampa, no doubt about it,” Simms explained. “He didn’t know he was going to lose his center and two guards, that’s one thing.”

Brady has 10 more weeks to either prove his critics wrong or validate all these talking points.