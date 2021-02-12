Leonard Fournette, otherwise now known as Playoff Lenny, has a pivotal off-season ahead of him.

The bruising tailback helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl last Sunday. Fournette made an impact in both the rushing and passing attack, carrying the rock 16 times for 89 yards and a score and also hauling in four catches for 46 yards against the Chiefs.

It’s been just four days since Fournette and the Bucs took down the Chiefs, and yet the 26-year-old is already having to think about his future. The former top-five pick is set to become a free agent this off-season, and it’s unclear if he’ll be returning to Tampa.

Fournette admitted during an interview with ESPN on Thursday he’d like to return to play for the Bucs in 2021. For now, he’ll have to wait and see how his free-agency process plays out.

“We’ll see,” Fournette said regarding his free agency, via Pro Football Talk. “Right now, I’m just enjoying the process right now with this W with this organization and my team. You never know what the future holds for me right now, you know? I wound up ending on a great note. I’d love to be back. We’ll have to talk to my agent and see what they’re talking about.”

If Leonard Fournette and the Bucs can’t strike a new deal this off-season, plenty of interested teams will enter the mix.

Fournette was inconsistent during the 2020 regular season, but shined when it mattered most in the postseason. The former LSU star totaled 300 rushing yards, 148 receiving yards and four total scores in the Bucs’ four playoff games, including Super Bowl LV.

Those kind of numbers are going to garner major interest within the free-agent market. Fournette has a busy off-season ahead.