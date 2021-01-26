Leonard Fournette Describes His Relationship With Tom Brady

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late comeback attempt from the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Star quarterback Tom Brady struggled, throwing three interceptions. However, the rest of the team stepped up, helping lead the Bucs to a 31-26 win over the Packers.

On Tuesday afternoon, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette spoke with reporters about his quarterback. Fournette revealed why the team – especially the running backs – were prepared for the big moment.

The former LSU star revealed he and the rest of the running backs consistently practice with Tom Brady – even when practice is over.

Here’s what he had to say, via JoeBucsFan.com:

“It’s so funny because, you know, he’s 43 years old, you know what I mean?” Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette said recently on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com, regarding quarterback Tom Brady. “It’s like your father calling you to come do something. He’s always calling me and the running backs [after practice], ‘Hey Lenny, Shady [McCoy], Ro [Jones], come get some routes.’ And that’s what we do, and it’s paying off right now.”

Brady is the elder statesmen in the Buccaneers locker room, and elsewhere around the league.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback is headed to his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Can he win a seventh Super Bowl and continue his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time?