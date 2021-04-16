Leonard Fournette Explains 3-Word Message He Learned From Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s leadership skills were on full display this past season, as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in his first year with the franchise.

On Thursday, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette discussed what he learned from Brady during the 2020 season.

Fournette told NFL Network’s MJ Acosta-Ruiz that Brady taught his teammates to keep fighting regardless of the score.

“Just keep fighting,” Fournette said. “Throughout the season when we were down in a couple of games, his leadership took over. He gets on people when he needs to, but his leadership overall is outstanding. You don’t get that from too many guys in this league, and he’s a great example of why guys want to play with and for him. And that’s why he led us to the Super Bowl.”

Fournette clearly enjoyed his time with the Buccaneers to the point where he wanted to re-sign with them this offseason.

“It was a difficult process – I just wanted to come back and enjoy myself,” Fournette said in a prior interview. “Instead of being the new face I came back to the team I enjoyed my process with.”

Of course, most of the credit for Tampa Bay’s championship run will go to Brady. However, it’s worth noting that Fournette broke franchise records for most scrimmage yards and touchdowns in a single postseason run.

We’ll find out next season if the Buccaneers can successful defend their title.