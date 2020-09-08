Leonard Fournette’s career has been plagued by lackluster rosters and below-average quarterback play. That won’t be the case in Tampa Bay.

Fournette now has the opportunity to play alongside one of the best to ever suit-up at quarterback – the great Tom Brady. Brady left New England during the off-season and signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. The Bucs have since given Brady all the help he needs to win a Super Bowl in the next two years.

Tampa Bay signed Fournette last week after Fournette was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former first-round pick should be a vital piece of the Bucs offense this upcoming season.

As for Fournette’s first few days in Tampa Bay, he’s still getting used to what it’s like to “really have a quarterback.” Jaguars fans aren’t going to like what else Fournette told reporters on Tuesday. Take a look at what he said below.

“For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback,” Fournette told reporters on Tuesday.

It’s tough to disagree with Leonard Fournette here. He hasn’t exactly received much help at the quarterback position. He’s had to play with Blake Bortles, Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew.

There’s certainly hope Minshew can be the organization’s future. But it’s well-known even Minshew likely won’t be able to prevent the Jaguars from tanking the 2020 season.

As for Fournette, he won’t have to worry about poor quarterback play any longer. He’ll join Brady in the backfield this coming Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.