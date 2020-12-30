After two straight years missing the playoffs, Leonard Fournette is back in the postseason, this time as a teammate to Tom Brady, the player who knocked him out of the playoffs his last time.

Ahead of their playoff game, Fournette was asked how he feels about Tom Brady since the former Patriots QB beat his Jaguars in the 2017 AFC Championship Game. Fournette wouldn’t talk about that fateful game, but said that he’s glad to be on Brady’s team this time.

“I’m not going against Tom Brady,” Fournette said. “He’s on my team. That’s a good thing.”

Fournette had one of his best games in the 2017 AFC Championship Game, rushing for 76 yards and touchdown. But Brady was better that day, throwing two fourth quarter TDs to Danny Amendola to seal an 10-point comeback and win 24-20.

The Buccaneers may not have a home playoff game to look forward to, but they still boast one of the best teams in the NFC. They’re the No. 11 offense and the No. 6 defense, and need just 11 points on Sunday to set a new team record for points in a season.

That high-scoring offense is thanks in no small part to another superb year from Brady. The future Hall of Fame QB has 36 touchdown passes – his most since 2015.

Leonard Fournette has had an up and down year but looks poised to feature a lot for the Buccaneers in Week 17 and the postseason.

