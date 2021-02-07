Leonard Fournette Shares Jags Tweet From August On Eve Of Super Bowl

With less than 24 hours remaining until Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for Super Bowl LV, Leonard Fournette had a strong message for his former team.

Back in late August, Fournette was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars despite leading the team in rushing through 2019.

Clearly, the former 4th overall pick felt slighted by this decision. A full regular season later, Fournette hasn’t forgotten the shocking decision.

“I remember,” Fournette tweeted above a screenshot of the Jaguars announcement.

Just a two days after he was released by Jacksonville, Fournette found a new home in Tampa Bay. The former LSU running back signed a one-year contract to join a stacked Buccaneers backfield including Ronald Jones, Dare Ogunbowale and 2020 draft pick Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Based on where each of the parties are right now, Fournette certainly got the best of the deal.

After starting off the season with a win over the Colts, the Jaguars finished the season with a league-worst 1-15 record. Former head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell were both fired midway through the season.

Leonard Fournette on the other hand is playing a crucial role in a Tampa Bay Super Bowl run. Through three postseason wins, the first-year Bucs RB ranks second in playoff rushing yards (211) and playoff rushing touchdowns (2).

Fournette and the rest of the Buccaneers backfield will look to supplement Tom Brady’s elite passing game against the Chiefs tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. E.T.