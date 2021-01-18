Leonard Fournette Posted A 2-Word Message After The Bucs’ Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a one-year flier on running back Leonard Fournette before the season, and their investment has been paying off in the playoffs.

Through Tampa Bay’s first two postseason games, Fournette has teamed up with Ronald Jones for a potent 1-2 backfield punch. The former No. 4 overall pick of the Jaguars has rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries while adding 83 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

Fournette compiled 107 yards and a receiving TD on 22 total touches in yesterday’s 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints. He’s living up to his “Playoff Lenny” moniker, and he wants Bucs fans to know it.

Here’s Fournette’s tweet from this morning.

PLAYOFF LENNY!!!!!!!! — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) January 18, 2021

Fournette had a relatively quiet regular season with the Bucs. He appeared in only 13 games, starting three, and rushed for 367 yards and six touchdowns.

However, he’s stepped up his production this month when it counts the most. If he can keep it up, he’ll help the Bucs reach the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.

The next step is the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.