Leonard Fournette Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski may have retired from the NFL last week, but Leonard Fournette isn't giving up on having him back with the Bucs this season.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show" last week, Fournette was asked if he or Tom Brady would be making phone calls to try and lure Gronkowski out of retirement.

“Just know, I will be calling his phone 24/7 for the offseason, regular season,” Fournette said. “We’re going to need Gronk, man. Gronk, he’s special to our program, to the team, to that locker room. His energy, his vibe, man. Who wouldn’t want to have him as a teammate? He’s a great guy and I love Gronk.”

Will Fournette's overtures actually work?

"I don't know, but the 'Playoff Lenny' in me wants to say I hope he does," Fournette said.

We've seen Gronkowski come out of retirement before, but that was after a full year away from football.

We can't rule out the possibility of him playing this fall though, not when his own agent Drew Rosenhaus said he "wouldn't be surprised' to see Gronk out there.

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call," Rosenhaus said last week. "This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."