Leonard Fournette Response Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons have been going at it on Twitter today.

It all stems from Parsons taking exception to a viral highlight featuring Fournette delivering a blow to knock him down during blitz pickup.

"Now go watch the tape! And see what happened when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* sh*t it’s football!!" Parsons wrote.

Parsons did record a pair of sacks in Dallas' loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday night, but that didn't stop Fournette from firing back at the second-year star on Twitter with a strategic "Crying Jordan" GIF.

Not surprisingly, Bucs fans are loving this.

Another elite pass rusher, Von Miller, reacted to the clip of Fournette's block earlier today and said such a play needs to be eliminated from the NFL.

Maybe it will be one day, but for now, Fournette is showing he has no intentions of removing it from his repertoire.