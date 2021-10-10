Leonard Fournette Reveals Telling Admission From Richard Sherman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put all of the pieces together on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. An offensive explosion led by Tom Brady, along with a steady defense resulted in a 45-17 rout of their in-state opponents.

The win improved the Buccaneers to 4-1 on the year and was a clear confidence boost after last weekend’s emotional victory over the New England Patriots. Brady shined in the team’s return to Tampa Bay, throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns.

The talent on the Buccaneers is undeniable, as the group returned nearly every important contributor from last year’s Super Bowl winning roster. Those that were in the building before the season started knew exactly what would happen if they played to their full potential, but the result has still been shocking to some newcomers, including the recently signed Richard Sherman.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette relayed an admission made by Sherman at halftime of Sunday’s game, where the former All-Pro cornerback said that this was the most talented team he’d ever been on.

“Prior to the third quarter Rich[ard Sherman] came over and was like ‘Man I’ve never been apart of a team with so much talent.’ And I’m telling him, like man, this s— different,” Fournette said postgame, per Greg Auman. “Any time you have multiple Hall of Fame players, Pro Bowl players all on the field… This whole team as a unit, we can do a lot if we can come out, focus, have our minds together, understand the gameplan and stay focused to the course.”

Sherman has been a part of some talented teams in both Seattle and San Francisco, but it’s hard to disagree with his assessment. The Buccaneers offense is chock-full of talent at every position and Tampa Bay’s defense, when healthy, can be one of the best in the league.

The Bucs showed exactly what they can do when every piece of the puzzle comes together on Sunday. If they can play like that for the rest of the year, it’s hard to find another team in the NFL that can beat them.