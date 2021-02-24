Leonard Fournette Describes How Challenging The 2020 Season Was

This past NFL season was like no other due to the obstacles that COVID-19 presented. Though it didn’t stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from going on a Super Bowl run, Leonard Fournette recently revealed just how challenging the past few months were.

Fournette, who is known going by the nickname ‘Lombardi Lenny,’ described this season and all the challenges the Buccaneers faced in an article for The Players Tribune.

In addition to learning an entirely new offense, Leonard had to make sure he followed proper healthy and safety guidelines throughout the season.

Obviously the players wanted to make sure they stayed healthy throughout the year, but they also didn’t want to be the one to get Tom Brady sick.

“I don’t think people understand how challenging this season really was,” Fournette wrote. “I mean, I had my own ups and downs trying to adjust to a new offense and really just finding my role. But we had ups and downs as a team, too. And what made it even tougher was that — and this is something not a lot of people realize.

Despite all the obstacles they faced this season, Tampa Bay ended up on top of the NFL mountain.

Fournette played a huge role in the Buccaneers’ playoff run, rushing for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also made an impact as a receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 18 passes for 148 yards and an additional score.

The Buccaneers have an important decision to make on Fournette this offseason since he’s a free agent.