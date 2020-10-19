Leonard Fournette Reveals How He Felt About Being Inactive Yesterday

Years ago, Leonard Fournette would’ve been upset about Bruce Arians’ decision to list Fournette “inactive” for yesterday’s game. But the Bucs back now has a new appreciation for coaching decisions.

Fournette didn’t play against the Packers on Sunday as he deals with an ankle sprain. The decision didn’t upset Fournette as much as it would have a few years ago when he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The young immature me would of been upset but now I understand coach he cares for his players first, glad to be apart of this team learning a lot and seeing things differently since I having been playing,” Fournette said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

There’s two sides to this tweet. Fournette is obviously appreciate of his new Tampa Bay coaching staff. But he’s clearly tossing a bit of shade at the Jaguars.

The young immature me would of been upset but now I understand coach he cares for his players first, glad to be apart of this team learning a lot and seeing things differently since I having been playing https://t.co/Rd7K3Sqaeh — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) October 19, 2020

Either way, Leonard Fournette is clearly enjoying his time in Tampa Bay. It’s easy to see why.

Fournette now gets to play alongside the legendary Tom Brady and an explosive offense. Bruce Arians is also one of the best offensive minds in football – certainly better than any coach he spent time with in Jacksonville.

The Bucs are off to a 4-2 start after their blowout win over the Packers on Sunday. They certainly look the part of a major Super Bowl contender, especially if Fournette can remain healthy moving forward.