Leonard Fournette Reveals How Much He Weighs Right Now

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For the majority of his NFL career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has weighed around 228 pounds. At this moment, he's not currently at that weight.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday morning, Fournette revealed that he's about 240 pounds right now.

Fournette told reporters that he'll get down to his usual playing weight for the start of the 2022 season so he can maximize his speed.

With the regular season roughly three months away, Fournette has plenty of time to get himself back in elite shape.

Last season, Fournette had 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries. He also made an impact as a receiver, hauling in 69 passes for 454 yards.

The Buccaneers rewarded Fournette this offseason with a three-year, $21 million contract.

We'll see if Fournette can pick up where he left off when the 2022 season begins.