Leonard Fournette Sends Warning: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette apparently showed up to mandatory minicamp at a heavier weight than his coaching staff expected.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Fournette weighed in at 260 pounds.

"Coaches were not happy, and that's an understatement, when he didn't participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds]," Stroud said on the Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast. "And that's not a good sign for a guy that you've just spent a three-year contract on."

On Tuesday, Fournette fired off a warning for his doubters and naysayers on Twitter.

"They wouldn’t have the same energy in your face so why entertain them…… See y’all September 11," Fournette tweeted.

Obviously, Fournette mentioned Sept. 11 because that's the date of the Buccaneers' season opener. However, fans pointed out that he could've simply said Week 1 to avoid any confusion.

Fans who didn't need any clarification are confident that Fournette will bounce back just in time for the Buccaneers' showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, Fournette had 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries. He also had 69 catches for 454 yards and two scores.

The Buccaneers signed Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal this offseason.