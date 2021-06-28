Leonard Fournette Shares An Honest Admission On Getting Cut

Three years after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted RB Leonard Fournette No. 4 overall, they cut him before the 2020 season. But how did he feel about getting cut back then?

Appearing on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby, Fournette said that it took him a while to get his “rhythm” back. He said the cut bothered him even after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him.

“I think when I got cut, it kind of just set me back to what I used to do,” Fournette said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, I had to get my rhythm back. It was bothering me all through the season when I got signed by the Buccaneers. Every day, I’m like, ‘Damn, I really got cut.’ So it was bothering me, too. So I had to just get my mind right, get adjusted. I was still new here, too.”

Fournette wound up playing a big role on the eventual Super Bowl champions. He had 97 carries for 367 yards and six touchdowns with another 36 receptions for 233 receiving yards.

Work hard for 4 years and have fun the rest of your life or have fun for 4 years and work hard the rest of your life…. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 20, 2014

In his first few seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Leonard Fournette appeared on pace for superstardom. In 2019 alone, he had over 1,600 yards from scrimmage.

But injuries and conduct problems were an issue during his three-year tenure with the Jaguars. He was suspended in 2018 and missed several games due to injury during his time there.

Fournette landed on his feet though. He went from what was ultimately the worst team in the league to its Super Bowl champion, and was re-signed after the season.

Leonard Fournette may be disappointed by how his Jaguars tenure ended, but he’s luckier than most with how things worked out for him.