Report: Leonard Fournette Has Made His Free Agency Decision

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been very good at keeping their core intact after last season’s impressive Super Bowl run. Add Leonard Fournette to the list of guys that are set to return.

Fournette, the former No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, was unceremoniously cut by that franchise just ahead of the season. He wound up signing a one-year deal worth $2 million to try and win a championship with Tom Brady and the Bucs. Mission accomplished there.

The former LSU star took a back seat to Ronald Jones through much of the season. When the postseason rolled around, however, it was time for “Playoff Lenny” to shine. After rushing for 367 yards and six touchdowns, good for a pedestrian 3.8 yards per carry in 13 regular season games, he exploded during the Super Bowl run, with 448 yards from scrimmage and four total scores in four games.

The Buccaneers have had to walk a tightrope to bring just about everyone from the 2020 team back, including deals with voidable years for Brady, Lavonte David, and Rob Gronkowski. They’ve pulled it off though. Fournette confirmed to Josina Anderson that he is back for another year with the Bucs.

RB Leonard Fournette just told me "I am re-signing with the #Bucs," over facetime. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 26, 2021

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he’s signing another one-year deal worth $4 million to return to Tampa Bay. It’s a nice bump up from last year, but he still opted for what is very much a “prove it” contract. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were reportedly interested in bringing in the Super Bowl champion earlier this month, so there was reportedly serious outside interest.

For the #Bucs and RB Leonard Fournette, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $4M, source said. Whole band is back https://t.co/Jdw5Uvg49v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

Leonard Fournette will be 27 years old next year, which could be at the back end of the prime for any running back. If he performs the way that he did in the playoffs, and takes on an even larger role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, it would be no surprise to see him sign a much more lucrative, multi-year deal somewhere when he hits free agency again a year from now.

[Josina Anderson]