Leonard Fournette Reacts To Signing New Deal With Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ top priority this off-season is to keep their Super Bowl-winning roster intact. They moved one step closer to accomplishing such a feat by re-signing running back Leonard Fournette to a new deal on Friday.

Fournette signed a one-year deal worth $3.25 million with the Buccaneers this morning. He has the opportunity to make as much as $4 million through incentives.

The Bucs brought on Fournette last year after the Jacksonville Jaguars cut the former No. 4 overall draft pick. He accepted a low pay-day with aspirations of winning a championship by playing alongside Tom Brady. Fournette clearly wants to win another championship, and the Bucs know he’s critical to winning back-to-back Super Bowls.

Playoff Lenny had an awesome reaction after signing his new deal with Tampa Bay. Take a look.

Leonard Fournette is capable of serving as an every-down back, but doesn’t fill that role in Tampa. Instead, he’s used in certain situations, which is where he performs best.

Fournette had several special performances last year, especially during the postseason. Overall, the bruising back ran for 367 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was almost as impactful in the passing game, catching 36 passes for 233 yards. He’s a perfect fit for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense.

The Buccaneers have worked hard this off-season to keep their championship roster intact. They’ve done well, the latest evidence being the Fournette re-signing.

